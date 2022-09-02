Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

Massnet (MASS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $237,894.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,369.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00158552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035312 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

Buying and Selling Massnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.