Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 173.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.