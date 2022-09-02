MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $11,378.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,941.90 or 0.99896087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00063156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00227793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00152784 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00231912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00063336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004127 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

