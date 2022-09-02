Media Network Price Hits $9.21 on Major Exchanges (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $52,373.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00046148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
About Media Network
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
Buying and Selling Media Network
