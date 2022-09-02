Media Network Price Hits $9.21 on Major Exchanges (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $52,373.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00046148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Media Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Buying and Selling Media Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.