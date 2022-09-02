MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $11,886.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

