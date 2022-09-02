MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

