Melalie (MEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,734.00

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.
Melalie Profile
MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.
Buying and Selling Melalie
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars.
