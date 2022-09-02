Melalie Price Up 12% Over Last Week (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Melalie Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

