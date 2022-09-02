Memecoin (MEM) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Memecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $37,472.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,380,588 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers.

According to CryptoCompare, “Memority is a blockchain-based platform for encrypted decentralized cloud storage of valuable data. The Memority mission is to create a self-sufficient ecosystem providing many applications that meet the needs of businesses, government organizations and individuals in the ultra-secure storage of all kinds of valuable data. Data security is ensured by encrypting the file when it is loaded into the system with a private key, which is stored only by the data owner. Access to the content of the data is possible only with the private key. EMT is an Ethereum-based token created for ICO porpuses. Later on, EMT tokens can be exchanged for MMR tokens, at a rate of 1:1 without any commissions. MMR tokens are used inside the platform for all operations and are necessary for the functioning of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

