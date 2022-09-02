Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

