Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $776,637 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

