Metacoin Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (METAC)

Metacoin (METAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $44.85 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

