Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Metahero has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

