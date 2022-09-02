Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Metal Tiger Price Performance
Metal Tiger stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Metal Tiger has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of £30.92 million and a P/E ratio of 608.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.
About Metal Tiger
Read More
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.