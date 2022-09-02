Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Metal Tiger Price Performance

Metal Tiger stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Metal Tiger has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of £30.92 million and a P/E ratio of 608.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

About Metal Tiger

(Get Rating)

Read More

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.