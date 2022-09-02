MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $108.49 million and approximately $118,044.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars.

