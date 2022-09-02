Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $3.01 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00014880 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and $995,187.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,500,273 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

