MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 70.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,501,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,539,000 after buying an additional 619,211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in MetLife by 6.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 448,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 18.9% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of MET opened at $64.84 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

