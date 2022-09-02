MiamiCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,084.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.

About MiamiCoin

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

