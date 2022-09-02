MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,979.39

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,979.39 and $2,120.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00050965 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,796,992 coins and its circulating supply is 172,495,064 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

