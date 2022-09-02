MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $194,242.84 and $96.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00135095 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00070658 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Profile
MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MicroBitcoin Coin Trading
