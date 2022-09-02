Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

