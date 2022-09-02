Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Microchip Technology Price Performance
MCHP stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
