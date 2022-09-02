Midas (MIDAS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $625,377.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $31.43 or 0.00157373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $81.94 million and approximately $625,377.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.