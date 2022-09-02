MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Reaches $28.33 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

