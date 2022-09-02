Mina Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $432.67 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 659,507,195 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.