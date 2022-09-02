MinePlex Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 93.5% against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $220.48 million and approximately $726,418.00 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,336,537 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.
MinePlex Coin Trading
