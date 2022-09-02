MinePlex Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 93.5% against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $220.48 million and approximately $726,418.00 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,336,537 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

