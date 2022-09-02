Mineral Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $120,001.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mineral Profile

Mineral (CRYPTO:MNR) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

