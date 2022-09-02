MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,910.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $345,730.59 and approximately $18,910.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

