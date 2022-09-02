Minter HUB Price Reaches $20.40 on Top Exchanges (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About Minter HUB
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Buying and Selling Minter HUB
Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.