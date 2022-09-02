Minter HUB Price Reaches $20.40 on Top Exchanges (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

