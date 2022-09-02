Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $933.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

