Mithril 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.09 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Mithril has a total market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00208234 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

