Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.28. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

