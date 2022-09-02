Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.68 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,557 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 24.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 586,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

