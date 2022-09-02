Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5,543.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,328 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Open Text by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

