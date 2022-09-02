Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

