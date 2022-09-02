Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,052 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

