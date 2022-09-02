Mixin Price Hits $193.95 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $193.95 or 0.00971749 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $116.19 million and approximately $11,650.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,947.90 or 0.99943928 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.