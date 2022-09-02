MixMarvel (MIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.22 Million

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and $8.22 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

