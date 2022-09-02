MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $58,343.04

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $58,343.04 and $2.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

