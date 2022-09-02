MOBOX (MBOX) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003054 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
