Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

