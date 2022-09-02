Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $61,735.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

