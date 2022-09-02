Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Mohawk Industries worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

