Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Momentive Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $6.93 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

