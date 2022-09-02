MonaCoin Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $30.81 million and $29,025.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.32 or 0.07932830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00162194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00287309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00759323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00581421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

