Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up to $60.92

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $63.88. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 3 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

