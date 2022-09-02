Monero Classic Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $11,197.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00760227 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

