Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.75 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $105.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $151.59 or 0.00760227 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,169,222 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
