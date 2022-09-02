Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Monex Group Trading Up 12.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.
About Monex Group
Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monex Group (MNXBF)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.