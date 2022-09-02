Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Monex Group Trading Up 12.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

About Monex Group

(Get Rating)

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.