MONK (MONK) Price Down 16.1% This Week

MONK (MONK) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, MONK has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. MONK has a market cap of $288,838.34 and $15,929.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001833 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.