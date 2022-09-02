Moola Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million (AXPR)

Moola (AXPR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Moola has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Moola has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $79,771.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moola coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

About Moola

AXPR is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken.

Buying and Selling Moola

According to CryptoCompare, “Moola MLA is a defi statistics platform and deflation yield farming dapp on the Binance Smart Chain. “

